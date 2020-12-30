10 Arkansas women’s basketball tips SEC play Thursday at #13 Kentucky

Date: Thursday, Dec. 31
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Opponent: No. 13/11 Kentucky
Location: Memorial Coliseum
TV: SEC Network
Arkansas had a non-conference season to remember, as the Hogs finished 9-1 over their first ten games, including a six game winning streak to close it out. The Razorbacks are one of two teams in the NCAA to have played 10 games so far this season, joining Stephen F. Austin.
Arkansas played a difficult conference schedule, featuring games against Wake Forest and Maryland on a neutral floor, at Florida Gulf Coast, against Baylor and at Little Rock.
Arkansas won its first two games at the Gulf Coast Showcase, beating Wake Forest handily, 98-82, before coming back from 11 down to beat host FGCU, 86-80. Arkansas suffered its first loss of the season to then-No. 12 Maryland, losing 115-96. The Hogs bounced back, though, routing ULM 103-50 at home.
The Razorbacks then toppled No. 4 Baylor, 83-78. Following the historic win against the Lady Bears, Amber Ramirez won College Sports Madness’ Player of the Week Award, Chelsea Dungee was named SEC Player of the Week, while Neighbors won ESPN’s Coach of the Week.
On Dec. 9, they beat SMU, 79-47 behind 16 three pointers.
Most recently, Arkansas won the unofficial “Arkansas State Championship”, as the Hogs beat Central Arkansas, Little Rock and Arkansas-Pine Bluff over the course of a week. The Razorbacks have once again been great offensively, as they are averaging 91.2 points per game through 10 games played. That mark is good for fifth nationally. They are the only team in the top 10 that has played more than nine games this season.
The Hogs have a plethora of options that can, as Coach Neighbors says, “Make the Defense Wrong”, as four different Hogs are currently averaging 11+ points (Dungee, Slocum, Daniels, and Ramirez) per game. Two more Hogs are nearly in double-digits (Barnum, 9.1/Davis, 9.0) off the bench. In each of the Razorbacks’ first five games, at least five different players reached double-figures, while six players reached double digits against Wake Forest and ULM.
Four players scored in double figures against Baylor, including two different Hogs scoring 20+ in Ramirez and Dungee. Additionally, in 10 games, the Hogs have had four different leading scorers already.
