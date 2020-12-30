Desi Sills drops career high 23 pts, Arkansas beats Auburn to start 9-0

AUBURN, Ala. (KAIT) - Jonesboro’s own showed why he’s Preseason All-SEC.
Desi Sills dropped a career high 23 points Wednesday night. Arkansas beat Auburn 97-85 in the conference opener, the Razorbacks improve to 9-0 on the season. Sills also chipped in 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, & 1 block.
Desi scored the final 9 Hog points of the 1st half, he hit a trio of trifectas. The JHS alum was one of five Razorbacks in double figures. JD Notae had 21 points off the bench (19 in the 2nd half). Connor Vanover had 17 pts, Moses Moody 16, Jalen Tate 12.
Arkansas starts 9-0 for the first time since the 1993-94 season. Eric Musselman’s crew returns to Bud Walton Arena to face #12 Missouri. Tipoff is Saturday at 11:00am on CBS.
