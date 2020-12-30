Former A-State defensive football analyst honored by Orange Bowl

MIAMI, Fla. (KAIT) - A former A-State defensive football analyst was honored for his work off the field in helping people who are battling COVID-19.
According to a media release from the Orange Bowl, Alex Charlton is the 2020 winner of the Capital One Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award.
Charlton, who was hired by A-State in July as a defensive analyst, left in August to work as a COVID-19 nurse in Texas.
A former official with FWAA said Charlton’s sacrifice was admirable.
“I cannot think of an individual who is more deserving of this award than Alex, especially given these challenging times for everyone,” former FWAA President Matt Fortuna said in the media release. “Here is a young man who is making an incredible sacrifice by risking his health and his career to serve others and make this world a better place. “Alex truly walks the walk, and he sets an incredible example for the rest of us to try to live up to.”
Charlton thanked former Head Coach Blake Anderson for his inspiration in winning the award.
“It’s an honor to be selected for this award, especially with somebody like Blake, who has won it himself,” Charlton said in the media release. “It’s pretty special and heartwarming.”
Anderson, who lost his wife, Wendy, due to a battle with cancer, received the 2019 award after leading A-State that season.
