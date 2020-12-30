Former All-SBC OL Andy Kwon named Arkansas State tight ends coach

JONESBORO, Ark. (12/29/30) – Arkansas State head football coach Butch Jones announced Tuesday that Andy Kwon has been named the Red Wolves’ tight ends coach.
Kwon comes to Arkansas State after most recently spending the last three seasons working with Jones at Alabama as an offensive graduate assistant coach, helping the Crimson Tide post an 11-0 record and No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings this year.
Kwon’s first two seasons with the program in 2018 and 2019 saw it compile a combined 25-3 record. The 2018 team played in the CFP national championship game, while the 2019 squad capped off the year with a 35-16 win over Michigan in the Citrus Bowl to finish ranked No. 8 in the final AP Top 25 poll.
“Andy is an individual that I’ve had the opportunity to work with the last three years at Alabama,” said Jones. “He not only possesses great football knowledge, but also has the unique ability to foster relationships and build rapport with everyone around him.
“Andy has played an integral part of the successes at Alabama, not only on the field, but also off the field with his genuineness and ability to recruit outstanding student-athletes. He is a very driven individual, a student of the game, and he will be a great mentor to our players here at Arkansas State.”
Kwon also completed a “Bill Walsh Minority Internship” with the Cleveland Browns in May of 2019.
Prior to his time at Alabama, Kwon served as an offensive graduate assistant coach at Akron during the 2017 season while current A-State offensive coordinator A.J. Milwee was running the Zips’ offense.
That season, the program soared to first place in the MAC East with huge victories over Ohio and Kent State to claim the division title and a spot in the MAC Championship game for the second time in program history and first time since 2005. Akron also advanced to an FBS bowl for the second time in three years, another program first.
A two-year team captain and two-time All-Sun Belt Conference selection as an offensive lineman at Georgia Southern, Kwon participated in an undrafted free agent tryout for the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals following his collegiate playing career. He was also a member of the Rimington Trophy Watch List during his time with the Eagles.
Kwon earned his bachelor’s degree in Sports Management in 2017 from Georgia Southern University before going on to receive his Master of Science in Human Environmental Sciences from the University of Alabama in 2020.
