Group uses $450k grant to feed thousands

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several Jonesboro organizations teamed up to give out thousands of free meals Wednesday in Ashley, Craighead, Jefferson, and Lawrence counties.
After securing a $450,000 Federal CARES Act grant, Urban League of the State of Arkansas, Inc. partnered with Reform, Inc. to distribute 9,000 meals.
A total of five meals were provided to each person with no information required.
In Jonesboro, 1,000 meals were given and for those with transportation issues, meals were delivered to them.
“It’s very important that we team up together so that we can all be on one accord,” Crowley’s Ridge Development Council prevention coordinator Shamal Carter said. “It helps partnership within our community. It helps us build our community and build trust in our community.”
Shaina Harvey with Reform, Inc. said they have big plans as 2021 approaches.
“They’re actually looking instead of having the food delivered on trucks, possibly being able to partner with different restaurants here in town to be able to prepare the food to make it a more regular experience,” she said. “Since we have the money and funds available through the CARES grant, we want to be able to carry this through 2021.”
Carter said they will post the next food delivery date, time, location on their Facebook Page.
