Investigator Kelsey Chism named Jonesboro Police Department Officer of the Year

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An investigator with the Jonesboro Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children/High Tech Crimes Unit was honored Wednesday for her work as the 2020 Jonesboro Police Department Officer of the Year.
According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, Investigator Kelsey Chism received the award during a ceremony.
Officials said in the post that Chism has worked tirelessly on sometimes horrible cases to help the public.
“She has excelled in this Unit and has taken on a job that not many officers can handle including being exposed to child pornography and horrific crimes against children, and frequently chatting with child predators online. Since January 2020, Inv. Chism has worked over 100 cases involving the criminalization and abuse of children, has arrested or assisted in the arrest of over 23 persons who were preying on children via social media outlets, and has completed forensic evidence searches on over 130 computers and phones,” Jonesboro police said in the post.
Chism also works as a Homeland Security Task Force officer. The work has allowed federal charges to be filed against child sex offenders, Jonesboro police said.
