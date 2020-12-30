Investigator Kelsey Chism named Jonesboro Police Department Officer of the Year

“She has excelled in this Unit and has taken on a job that not many officers can handle including being exposed to child pornography and horrific crimes against children, and frequently chatting with child predators online. Since January 2020, Inv. Chism has worked over 100 cases involving the criminalization and abuse of children, has arrested or assisted in the arrest of over 23 persons who were preying on children via social media outlets, and has completed forensic evidence searches on over 130 computers and phones,” Jonesboro police said in the post.