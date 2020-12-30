Jonesboro committee discusses 2021 budget and city improvements

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Budgets are at the top of several city agendas including Jonesboro and Tuesday the Finance and Administration council discussed the adoption of next year’s budget along with other items.
Six resolutions were covered; all of which were moved to the full council.
Of the top discussed, the committee approved accepting a matching grant to develop a new park downtown. That park will be on Union Street, as the city plans to enhance the downtown area with more green spaces.
As far as the budget, which covers January 1 2021 to December 31, 2021, committee members raised concerns over titles and different positions in the mayor’s office.
A few expressed that some positions would not be needed with the incoming mayor.
The resolution did pass 4 to 1.
Resolution 20:250 also plans to amend the city salary and administration policy. Committee chair, Joe Hafner says this has a lot to deal with the city being able to compete in the job market.
The committee approved a resolution to placed a lean on the property located at 700 Cate, formally the Home Ice Co. building.
There is expected to be more conversation on the budget and the other resolutions as they move on to the full council on January 5.
The cities Facebook live had audio trouble for the meeting and it plans to post the meeting in its entirety Wednesday on Facebook.
