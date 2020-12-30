Man arrested in rape case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County man will be arraigned Jan. 22 after his arrest on suspicion of rape.
James Alvin Wilson, 53, of Paragould was arrested Dec. 29 after an investigation by Jonesboro police.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Unit received a call Nov. 12 from the 16-year-old victim.
The victim told police that Wilson gave her vodka before he raped her, Jonesboro police said.
The victim also told police that Wilson left before a family member of hers got home and that the family member could tell she was drunk or showing signs of being intoxicated, the affidavit noted.
“The juvenile victim stated that she told her (family member) that Wilson was the person who gave her alcohol but that Wilson denied it,” the affidavit noted.
Wilson was blocked by the victim’s family from contacting them on social media, but police say he called and sent the victim a message, police said.
A $50,000 bond was set for Wilson, with a no-contact order issued in the case.
