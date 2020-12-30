Paragould girls basketball is off to an 8-2 start. The Lady Rams got a road win Wednesday afternoon at Brookland.
Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (12/30/20)
Paragould 34, Brookland 31 (Girls)
Pocahontas 56, Paragould 46 (Boys)
Greene County Tech 62, Manila 44 (Boys)
Walnut Ridge 72, Life Way Christian 53 (Boys)
Life Way Christian 54, Walnut Ridge 47 (Girls)
Melbourne 63, Marion 47 (Girls)
Trumann 39, Highland 35 (Girls)
Bloomfield Christmas Tournament
8:00pm: Kennett vs. Dexter (Championship)
Doniphan/Portageville in progress (3rd place game)
Bernie 53, Hayti 41 (5th place game)
South Pemiscot 60, Malden 38 (9th place game)
