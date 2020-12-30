Shower and laundry facility coming soon to Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An empty building next to Fisher Street Church of God in Christ is currently in the process of becoming a place to help unhoused people in the community.
Soon, they will be able to seek shelter from the cold or heat, get a warm meal and useful resources, as well as a place to take a shower and wash their laundry.
Amanda Emerson, social worker and volunteer, said that keeping the unhoused clean will benefit their physical and mental well being.
“You can’t move forward as a person without doing those things,” said Emerson. “One, it affects your overall mental health, attitude, and physical health, but also you’re not able to approach other agencies or employment offices or anything like that if you haven’t had a shower and have decent clothes to wear.”
Emerson, along with Chris Doyle, Pastor Matthew Lloyd, and Guy Pardew is looking for local contractors and plumbers to help with the project, along with some more building materials.
They are also looking for more volunteers and donations.
Below, there are several ways you can donate:
