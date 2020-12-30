Trumann crime rate appears to be high; police chief says it’s a false narrative

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Outgoing Trumann Police Chief Chad Henson says that Trumann has gotten a bad reputation over the years because the city appears to have a high crime rate. He says the crime index is not an accurate representation.
“The numbers provide a false narrative. I believe that the people that live in this community feel like they’re safe,” said Henson.
According to 2018 crime data from the FBI, Trumann has a crime rate of 59 per 1,000 residents, making the crime rate 95 percent higher compared to the whole state.
Henson says that the whole system is flawed. Small communities like Trumann, which has a population of just over 7,000, are at a disadvantage.
To get the crime rate per capita, you take crime against persons and add that against crimes against property; then you divide that by the population.
For example, in 2018, Trumann had:
- 56 violent crimes,
- Three murders and non-negligent manslaughters,
- Six rapes,
- Two robberies
- 45 aggravated assaults
- 365 property crimes
- 53 burglaries
- 295 larceny-thefts
- 16 motor vehicle thefts
- One arson case.
Jonesboro, which has a population of over 77,000 and a crime rate of 47 per 1,000 residents making their crime rate 88 percent higher than the state, with:
- 425 violent crimes,
- Four murders and nonnegligent manslaughters
- 57 rapes
- 57 robberies
- 307 aggravated assaults
- 3,143 property crimes
- 1,150 burglaries
- 1,825 larceny-thefts
- 168 motor vehicle thefts
- 11 arson cases
Henson says that’s why it appears that the crime rate is higher in Trumann compared to surrounding cities with a larger population, like Jonesboro.
He says that the Census numbers show that Trumann’s population is shrinking, that is because Trumann does not have a hospital. Places like Jonesboro, with a hospital, show that their births and population goes up.
Henson says that Trumann has gotten a bad reputation over the years, but he ensures the city is safe.
“It’s no different than any other city. It’s extremely safe, but we don’t have borders, you know. Crime migrates. We are doing proactively what every other city can do,” said Henson.
Henson says that it is voluntary to report data. There are 499 cities in the state, and only 180 cities are shown in FBI data.
He says Trumann is doing the right thing by voluntarily reporting every crime, leading to a higher rate.
“They clearly warn about using the voluntary data from let’s say Trumann, Paragould, Jonesboro to try to formulate an opinion and then come up with some kind of number,” said Henson.
Henson says that Trumann is one out of 15 police departments accredited in the state, meaning auditors check to make sure they are handling crime properly.
Jon Redman will take over as the new chief on Friday. Henson says Redman has been hands-on with crime issues already, but they are still looking to improve the department and progress.
“What is going to be handed over to Chief Redman is he is going to try to progress, and that may be changes, that may be the way he operates his shifts, to what the cars look like, to the way he interacts with citizens, but again, change is good, progression is good,” said Henson.
Redman says that it is extremely hard to stop violent crimes, but they are doing everything they can, including extra patrol.
They take preventative measures by promoting programs like see something say something and citizens police academy.
They have also worked with pharmacies to lock up medication and have placed drug drop-off boxes around the city.
