Veteran strength & conditioning coach Brian Johnson named A-State Assistant AD for Athletics Performance

Arkansas State head football coach Butch Jones announced Wednesday that veteran strength and conditioning coach Brian Johnson, who has over 10 years of combined experience at both the FBS and NFL levels, has joined the Red Wolves’ support staff as Assistant Athletics Director for Athletics Performance.
“Brian has vast experience, knowledge and success implementing an all-encompassing and comprehensive sports performance program,” said Jones. “We are excited to welcome him, his wife Angela, son Deacon, and daughter Chandler, into the Arkansas State football family.
“Coach Johnson has earned great respect and a national reputation in the sports performance industry as a coach who will completely develop our players and prepare them to meet their full potential. We are very excited for him to begin working with and developing our student-athletes and helping them achieve all their goals moving forward.”
Johnson comes to A-State after most recently spending the last three seasons as the Director of Strength and Conditioning at Arizona, which followed a one-year stint in 2017 as an Assistant Sports Performance Coach at Texas A&M.
Johnson worked as an Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach with the San Francisco 49ers in both 2015 and 2016 before moving to College Station, Texas, to work with the Aggies’ program.
The previous three seasons saw Johnson work as an Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coordinator at his alma mater, LSU, where he played on the 2003 national championship team. His three seasons from 2012-14 on the Tigers’ staff saw the program post a combined 28-11 record while finishing inside the AP Top 15 twice.
Johnson spent one season in 2012 as the Head Strength & Conditioning Coach for Football at Akron, which was preceded by a two-year stop as an Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach at Florida State when the Seminoles won back-to-back bowl games.
Johnson is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist through the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA). He also holds a USA Weightlifting Level 1 Coaching Certification and is a certified Corrective Exercise Specialist (CES) through the National Academy of Sports Medicine.
The Tallahassee, Fla., native was a four-year letterman at LSU, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in 2006. He was an All-SEC performer on the offensive line and went on to play in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baltimore Ravens.
Johnson earned his master’s degree in coaching and athletics administration from Concordia University in 2019.
