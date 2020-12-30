What you need to know Dec. 30

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
We’ll close out the year with messy weather across Region 8.
Over the next three days, a widespread 2-4″ rainfall is expected.
We start with scattered showers this morning becoming more widespread this afternoon with the passage of a cold front.
Later tonight, light ice accumulations are possible in our northwestern counties as the temperature drops close to the freezing mark.
Rain continues for much of Thursday and into Friday morning. By Saturday, most of these showers taper off. Sunshine returns early next week with seasonable January temperatures.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick is tracking the rain and the timing.
News Headlines
More than a year before he detonated a bomb in downtown Nashville on Christmas, officers visited Anthony Warner’s home after his girlfriend told police that he was building bombs in an RV trailer at his residence.
The U.S. Senate is considering a bill that could increase covid relief payments to Americans.
Tens of thousands of kids have missed out on field trips to Crystal Bridges in northwest Arkansas this year. But the museum is making sure those kids are still getting a good art education.
Arkansas’ top doctor says hospitals with leftover vaccines can offer them to first responders, but it’s not quite as simple as it sounds.
Doctors in Missouri say a 3-year-old experienced a stroke after testing positive for covid-19.
Adam Jones, Destiny Quinn, and Aaron Castleberry will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
