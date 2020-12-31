2021 Jonesboro Open scheduled for April 16th-18th

The Disc Golf Pro Tour is coming back to Northeast Arkansas for the fifth annual Play It Again Sports Jonesboro Open.
The professional disc golf tournament is scheduled for April 16-18, 2021 and will once again be played at Disc Side of Heaven’s Championship Course near RidgePointe Country Club.
The 2020 Disc Golf Pro Tour season was completely reshuffled due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Jonesboro Open was moved from April 2020 to October 2020. In 2021 the event is back to its normal position early in the season. The Disc Golf Pro Tour will start in a new city as the change was made from Scottsdale, Arizona to Las Vegas, Nevada to begin the tour. Also new to 2021 is the Disc Golf Pro Tour is scheduled to go to Europe for the first time in early July. In total, there are twelve tour stops in 2021 as well as the Finals scheduled for October 14-17 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The 2020 Disc Golf Pro Tour Championship was won by Kevin Jones, a native of Greenwood, Arkansas and was shown twice on ESPN2 over the last six weeks.
The 2020 Jonesboro Open was played on October 1-3 and since then videos from the event have received over one million views on YouTube. The event was also shown live on the Disc Golf Network, a subscription based network that is available across the globe online and smart TVs.
The Jonesboro Open has become one of the favorite stops on the Pro Tour due to Disc Side of Heaven’s layout and disc golf exclusive property that the course sits on. Since the October playing, visitors from North Carolina to Arizona have come to Jonesboro just to play the same course featured on the Pro Tour.
For more information, go to JonesboroOpen.com
