2021 Jonesboro Open scheduled for April 16th-18th

The 2020 Disc Golf Pro Tour season was completely reshuffled due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Jonesboro Open was moved from April 2020 to October 2020. In 2021 the event is back to its normal position early in the season. The Disc Golf Pro Tour will start in a new city as the change was made from Scottsdale, Arizona to Las Vegas, Nevada to begin the tour. Also new to 2021 is the Disc Golf Pro Tour is scheduled to go to Europe for the first time in early July. In total, there are twelve tour stops in 2021 as well as the Finals scheduled for October 14-17 in Charlotte, North Carolina.