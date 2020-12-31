Minimum wage increases New Year’s Day; one business is ‘not happy’ about it

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - With the year coming to a close, minimum wage workers will see their paychecks go up beginning Jan. 1, 2021.
In 2018, when we learned about the minimum wage increase, Region 8 News spoke to a daycare center in Pocahontas.
Jungle Gym Childcare Center hasn’t changed its stance on the issue over the past two years.
“Back in 2018, it was, we’re still not happy about the minimum wage increase especially with small business owners,” owner and director Amy Johnson said.
When this happened, they were forced to increase their fees to accommodate the rise in salaries.
Johnson said she’s happy for the 11 full-time employees but feels the stressful situation on top of a pandemic year.
“My staff members are well-qualified. They do deserve the minimum wage and they do deserve a lot more than that,” she said. “It’s just can we afford to pay more than that without raising the fees really high to where one of the parents are going to have to quit their job because they can’t afford childcare.”
The childcare center serves 48 children and do not plan to raise their fees again soon.
Johnson said if they do raise their fees again, it’ll be in April or May. In 2018, they gave their parents two months heads up of the price increase.
If they raise their fees again, they will still give their parents two months notice.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.