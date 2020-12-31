Personal trainer recommends attainable health & fitness goals

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Whether you are just getting started, or you are picking up where you left off on your health and fitness journey, you should set goals that are specific, measurable, attainable, reasonable, and timely for 2021.
A common mistake that people make is that they want to lose weight in a short amount of time, causing them to take extreme measures which can cost us in the end.
Nancy Owens, a group instructor and personal trainer for St. Bernards Health & Wellness, says that setting smaller, reasonable goals that are attainable within a short time period can help you achieve your overall goal.
She advises that you should be kind to yourself instead of focusing on your mistakes.
“Spending a lot of time beating yourself up for the things you’re not doing or for the ways you aren’t succeeding is a waste of good energy,” said Owens. “I would say look forward, find all the ways that are reasonable and doable to just take you to a forward direction.”
Owens recommends that people should keep their health regimens simple by keeping a balanced diet and exercise by doing something they enjoy such as dancing, walking, or running.
She says that doing something enjoyable will keep people motivated to workout, compared to doing something they might find torturous.
Owens suggests trying video workouts or virtual classes if you wish to not attend the gym for any reason, or if gyms are closed.
