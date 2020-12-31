Rape suspect could be involved in more cases

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department needs your help.
53-year-old James Wilson of Paragould was arrested this week by JPD officers with the U.S. Marshals East Arkansas Fugitive Task Force on charges of the rape of a minor.
JPD investigators were informed that incidents like this could have happened before, perhaps with many other young women in our area.
If you or someone you know has had inappropriate contact with this man, email jpd@jonesboro.org, or call the JPD Criminal Investigation Division at 870-935-6710.
