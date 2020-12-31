What you need to know Dec. 31

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
The year is set to end on a fitting note, scattered showers giving way to heavy rain as the clock strikes midnight.
Today’s wind chill in the mid-20s will add insult to injury.
Our temperature begins to climb into the mid-40s overnight, on our way to the upper 50s on New Year’s Day.
With a surface low passing nearby, wind gusts will approach 40mph tomorrow.
Cloudy skies hang around into the early part of the weekend. A few snow flurries will be possible in our western counties.
Sunshine returns on Sunday to kick off a warming trend into the mid-50s through early next week.
News Headlines
No crowds. No live music. No dancing. The biggest party of the year on Beale Street won’t be so big this New Year’s Eve, thanks to COVID-19.
We’ll show you how a surge in COVID cases is forcing Arkansas hospitals to change.
A woman in Missouri did something very special to honor her mother who died from covid-19. She not only paid tribute to her mother but did it in a way that shared love with total strangers.
Police in Minneapolis shot and killed a man during a traffic stop. Police said the man died in an exchange of gunfire, and said witnesses said the man fired first.
A scary situation as a hot air balloon with nine people on-board crashed into an Arizona backyard.
Adam Jones, Destiny Quinn, and Aaron Castleberry will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.