“Be The Hero” blood drive collects 238 pints of blood

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A three-day blood drive that wrapped up Friday will help over 700 hospital patients with much needed blood transfusions, an American Red Cross official said Saturday.
The “Be The Hero” blood collected 238 pints of blood over the three-day period of the drive.
The drive started Jan. 13 and ran through Jan. 15, at St. Bernards Senior Life Center, 700 East Washington Avenue, in Jonesboro.
The blood drive was initially scheduled to take place at St. Bernards Auditorium but changed locations.
Jennifer Freeze, the Southern Missouri Arkansas District Manager for American Red Cross Blood Services, said 78 of the donations were first-time blood donors.
Anyone wishing to donate blood in the future can go to the group’s Blood Donor app, the Red Cross website or can call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
