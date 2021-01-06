Groundbreaking held for new solar power plant

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for the new Paragould Light Water and Cable solar power plant.
The 1.5 MWh solar power plant will be located at Highway 358 and Highway 69.
In January, a building and foundation were removed from the property.
Back in September 2020, we reported on how it will help those living in Paragould.
Once completed, the plant will produce enough energy to power 203 homes.
The project is expected to be complete by the end of the year.
