Arkansas governor says he wants Trump administration to end

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he wants President Donald Trump’s administration to end, but the Republican isn’t joining calls for Trump’s resignation or impeachment.
Hutchinson criticized Trump on Friday, days after a violent mob loyal to the president stormed the U.S. Capitol to try to stop Congress from affirming President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.
Hutchinson said another impeachment of Trump wouldn’t be “workable” given the limited time before Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration.
He also said that step would be too divisive. Hutchinson spoke at a forum hosted by The Associated Press and the Arkansas Press Association.
As for the session, lawmakers said they plan to discuss several issues including police reform, response to the pandemic and the state budget.
Officials have been working to keep the Capitol safer with the COVID-19 pandemic going on, by doing temperature checks at all entrances of the Capitol and the Big Mac Building, across the street, plus discouraging gatherings in large numbers.
House Speaker Matthew Shepherd (R-El Dorado) said officials have worked on the issue, getting ready for the session.
“Just having to monitor and adjust on a day-to-day basis. But I feel like we’ve got the best plan we possibly we can have. I think it’s a plan that makes sense to the membership, it’s one that I think is fair to the membership and I also think it’s fair and transparent to the public as well,” Shepherd said.
The session starts Jan. 11.
Content partners KARK and KATV contributed to this report.