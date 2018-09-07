Cold with a Few Flurries

We’ll have to wait another day before considerable sunshine returns to Region 8. A snow system is churning over the Deep South and we might even muster a few flurries right here in our southern counties. Highs today will have a tough time breaking out of the 30s but it won’t feel quite as cold tomorrow. A warming trend carries us from the 40s into the 50s by the middle of the week. Rain chances look pretty low despite a pair of cold fronts over the next seven days. We’ll take another polar plunge this weekend with highs falling to the 30s once again.