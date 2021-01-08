Manila woman crowned Ms. Arkansas Wheelchair 2021

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Audrey Williams of Manila was crowned Ms. Arkansas Wheelchair 2021 in November.
She says that the journey to the crown was not an easy process.
“It was a lot of soul searching and a lot of reflection into everything that I’ve been through throughout my life.”
Williams has been in a wheelchair for 10 years, and since then, she has become an advocate for the community.
A few friends, including some previously crowned Ms. Arkansas Wheelchairs, encouraged Williams to participate in the pageant.
“They were like ‘you have to do this, this will be perfect for you. You really embody everything that this stands for.’”
When Williams was announced as Ms. Arkansas Wheelchair 2021, she was in shock.
“My first thought was what do I do now? What’s next?”
Williams will be competing in the Ms. Wheelchair America pageant in August.
