Snack cake theft in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A new year comes with new cravings for a couple of suspects in the Heartland who committed a crime on New Year’s Day.
Little Debbie snack cakes are a hot item at one storage unit on Westmoor Drive in Poplar Bluff.
Footage from the storage unit shows a man and a woman breaking into a locker and loading cases of sweet treats into a Lincoln sedan.
Detective Dan Mustain says the Poplar Bluff Police Department was notified January third when the unit tenet discovered his broken lock.
“I guess he stored the snack cakes in the storage unit just prior to distribution and when he went over there, he discovered they were all gone,” Mustain said.
Mustain says he believes there’s a good possibility the suspects will be identified because of the unique characteristics on the car.
If you know any information on the snack cake bandits, you’re asked to reach out to the Poplar Bluff Police Department.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.