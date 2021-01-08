Superintendent ‘pleased’ with diversity task force’s progress

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Public Schools announced last year its plans to implement a Diversity Task Force. Now with the members picked, subcommittees meet and discuss changes needed.
The task force has a total of 50 members, which are broken down into four subcommittees.
Of these groups, each has a specific task: Recruitment and Retention, Staff and Community Awareness, Parent and Student Voice, and Curriculum and Instruction.
Superintendent Dr. Kim Wilbanks said each group is comprised of different people. Building administrators, teachers, aids, school board members, parents, and community members work together in each group.
“I’ve been really pleased,” she said. “One of the goals of this group is this is an action, not a discussion. This task force, we want to put some different activities into play or action into place.”
They are all working on their task at hand and many of the groups have met since being formed in December. The Staff and Community Awareness Group plans to meet in churches in North Jonesboro.
“Taking those meetings to the community was very important for that particular group,” she said.
A group has worked to include existing employees. The Recruitment and Retention subcommittee identified all minority employees.
It allowed them the opportunity to join in on the effort to retain and recruit minority candidates.
The district’s future will see some change.
“We’re busy looking at next [school] year and what will be our next steps,” she said.
