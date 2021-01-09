A-State women pick up 7th straight win to complete sweep over Texas State

“I’m a happy camper right now,” head coach Matt Daniel said. “If you’d have told me before the season started, especially with the pandemic, that we could be 7-1, 2-0 in the league and have played eight of nine possible games at this point, I’d have said ‘yeah, right.’” I’m really proud of our kids tonight. They didn’t play like kids, they played like grown-ups. We have a lot we can work on, but we’re the first team to hold serve in the league so far in our first weekend, and I’m just really pleased with our group.”