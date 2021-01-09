Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated January 11 at 6:29 AM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 6:30 a.m., Monday, Jan. 11, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 255,076 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 207,749 confirmed cases
    • 47,327 probable cases
  • 223,513 recoveries
  • 27,492 active cases
    • 19,316 confirmed active cases
    • 8,176 probable active cases
  • 4,043 total deaths
    • 3,363 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 680 deaths among probable cases
  • 1,340 currently hospitalized
    • 441 in ICU
    • 237 on ventilators
  • 2,478,813 people total have been tested
    • 9.5% positive PCR tests
    • 19.5% positive antigen tests
  • 2,215,149 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Saturday, Jan. 9:

  1. Pulaski: 382
  2. Benton: 241
  3. Washington: 235
  4. Faulkner: 131
  5. Pope: 119

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 2,353 276 1,999 78 14,791
Clay 1,422 118 1,268 35 13,327
Cleburne 1,507 273 1,192 42 16,267
Craighead 10,999 970 9,882 146 84,673
Crittenden 4,730 364 4,286 78 29,852
Cross 1,599 196 1,366 37 12,413
Greene 4,870 430 4,381 59 34,387
Independence 3,090 311 2,680 99 27,220
Jackson 2,934 125 2,783 26 19,918
Lawrence 1,723 147 1,538 38 10,887
Mississippi 4,719 310 4,309 99 28,585
Poinsett 2,618 234 2,320 64 19,535
Randolph 1,623 165 1,415 43 13,547
St. Francis 2,994 250 2,721 23 23,563
Sharp 1,306 164 1,105 36 11,745
Stone 825 70 728 27 7,904
White 5,572 793 4,703 75 37,313
Woodruff 440 93 345 2 5,611

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Wednesday, March 11, the first “presumptive case” of coronavirus in the state.

Jonesboro and Craighead County leaders met Thursday, March 5, to discuss their coronavirus plans.

On Tuesday, March 10, leaders in West Memphis and Crittenden County met to discuss coronavirus prevention efforts. Crittenden County Emergency Management Coordinator Bud Spears said the county has a pandemic plan but there is no reason to implement it at this time.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson told state agencies to develop contingency plans for a possible outbreak.

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

