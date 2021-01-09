“Dramey” newest K-9 at Izard County Sheriff’s Department

MELBOURNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A new K-9 at the Izard County Sheriff’s Department will play a major role in helping deputies find illegal drugs, officials said Saturday.
According to a post on the Izard County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, “Dramey” became the newest K-9 officer this week.
“We would like for you to welcome the newest Izard County Sheriff’s Department K-9 narcotics dog “Dramey”. We believe she will be a valuable asset to the Sheriff’s Department,” officials said in the post. “Dramey was trained by and acquired from Von Klein Stein Working Dogs LLC with the use of drug seizure money and private donations.”
Dramey replaces Hugo, who recently retired.
Deputies said in the post that Hugo was a major part of the department, with Deputy Rusty Ford receiving a certificate of retirement for Hugo.
