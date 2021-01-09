Grizzlies get first home win beating Nets 115-110

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s chapter two for the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets.
The first went the way of the Grizzlies in Brooklyn last month in overtime. But, it also cost the Griz’s Ja Morant to an ankle injury that could sideline him the rest of the month.
The rosters for Friday night’s game at FedExForum about the same, with stars for both sides out again. No KD or Kyrie for the Nets.
No Ja Morant or Triple J, for the Griz, among others.
One of those others is big man Jonas Valanciunas.
After scoring eight points in the first half, JV was taken out at the break due to health and safety protocols.
The Grizzlies say it’s not because of a positive COVID-19 test.
The Griz getting a big night out of Brandon Clarke. Clarke showing the whole range of his arsenal, from Alley Oops, to three-pointers, to mid-range floaters -- 21 for BC.
Grizzlies up 22, but the Nets cut it 15 at the break.
Caris LeVert on fire all game brings the Nets back with a 43 point effort. Including 7-9 3 pointers. But, the Griz counter with 24 from Dillon Brooks, and great play off the bench by DeAnthony Melton -- 14 for Mr. Do Something.
Grizzlies hang go on to win it.
Final score 115-110. After the game, these comments from Head Coach Taylor Jenkins:
“Obviously, when JV goes out the guys just rallied and stayed the course, despite a big run by the nets. I’m proud of our guys, just keep holding steady.”
The Grizzlies next start a three-game road trip at the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday night.
