Hospitalizations continue increase as state reaches 250,000 total COVID-19 cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas saw hospitalizations and the number of people on ventilators increases Saturday as state health officials said there have been over 250,000 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.
State health officials said as of Saturday, there have been 251,746 total cases, up 2,886 from Friday’s numbers.
The number of total active cases were up 532 to 27,822, while the death toll reached 4,010, up 44 from Friday.
Of the 44 deaths statewide, 11 of the deaths were in Region 8. Three deaths were reported in Greene County, two deaths each were reported in St. Francis and White counties and one death each in Baxter, Independence, Jackson and Mississippi counties.
No Region 8 counties were in the Top 5 in new cases Saturday.
Pulaski County was first in the state with 382 cases, followed by Benton County with 241 and Washington County with 235. Faulkner County was fourth with 131, while Pope County was fifth with 119.
Gov. Hutchinson said on social media that there were over 16,000 PCR and antigen tests done Friday, with over 105,000 tests done so far this month.
“Our testing continues to be high, and vaccine distribution allows u to continue fighting this virus across the state. Continue to do your part over the weekend,” Gov. Hutchinson said.
As of Saturday, 74,663 vaccine doses have been given in the state, with 2,931 doses given to long-term care by CVS/Walgreens.
