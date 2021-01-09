Light wintry weather possible Monday in Region 8

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There is a possibility of light wintry weather Monday, with snow showers and flurries in the forecast.
The snow showers and flurries are expected to move across the area, starting Monday morning through Monday evening.
A storm system earlier this week brought some winter weather to the Ozarks, while this chance of snow is expected to be in the southern part of Region 8.
Areas along I-40 and US Highway 64 could see some light snow accumulations, with a dusting possible in Crittenden, Cross, St. Francis, and Woodruff counties.
“Other locations will likely see flurries or nothing at all. While slightly above freezing in spots, temperatures will be closer to the freezing mark. This could lead to a few slick spots on elevated surfaces like bridges, overpasses, and decks under heavier snow bands. Dry air and how slow the snow falls may limit snowfall accumulation to below a dusting. The greatest winter weather impacts for the state will be in southern Arkansas,” Meteorologist Zach Holder said.
The Region 8 News StormTEAM will monitor this system and will provide live updates.
One of the best ways to be aware of the weather is to follow the Region 8 StormTEAM:
- Watch the latest forecasts on KAIT-TV at 4:30-7 a.m., Midday at 11 a.m., News at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. on KAIT-ABC & KAIT-NBC. Newscasts are available over the air, on cable & satellite where available, on kait8.com, on the Region 8 News mobile app for smartphones and tablets (to install or update the news app search KAIT in your mobile marketplace).
-OTT watch Region 8 News from any device by downloading the Region 8 News app, the Region 8 Weather app, the Region 8 News Roku channel, or on the Region 8 News on Amazon Firestick.
- Follow the Region 8 StormTEAM on social media:
FACEBOOK:
TWITTER:
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.