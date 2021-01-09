Light wintry weather possible Monday in Region 8

“Other locations will likely see flurries or nothing at all. While slightly above freezing in spots, temperatures will be closer to the freezing mark. This could lead to a few slick spots on elevated surfaces like bridges, overpasses, and decks under heavier snow bands. Dry air and how slow the snow falls may limit snowfall accumulation to below a dusting. The greatest winter weather impacts for the state will be in southern Arkansas,” Meteorologist Zach Holder said.