Pandemic overshadows agenda as Arkansas lawmakers meet

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas lawmakers are returning to the Capitol for a legislative session that’s been overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The virus has already changed operations at the Capitol, which has had the second highest known outbreak in a state Legislature in the country.
The virus will also likely prompt a fight over the governor’s emergency powers. But the Legislature also faces a busy agenda with several other items, including tax cuts, health care, abortion and redistricting.
The session is set to begin on Monday.
