Pandemic overshadows agenda as Arkansas lawmakers meet

Pandemic overshadows agenda as Arkansas lawmakers meet
Arkansas lawmakers are returning to the Capitol for a legislative session that’s been overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic. (Source: ABC/NBC)
By Associated Press | January 9, 2021 at 12:40 PM CST - Updated January 9 at 12:40 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas lawmakers are returning to the Capitol for a legislative session that’s been overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The virus has already changed operations at the Capitol, which has had the second highest known outbreak in a state Legislature in the country.

The virus will also likely prompt a fight over the governor’s emergency powers. But the Legislature also faces a busy agenda with several other items, including tax cuts, health care, abortion and redistricting.

The session is set to begin on Monday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.