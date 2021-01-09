Report: Searcy ranked 2nd in fastest increase for COVID-19 cases

A report from the New York Times noted that Searcy was second in the country on a list this week where COVID-19 cases are increasing the fastest. Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne said he believes the numbers cited in the report are for White County and the city has not seen an actual rise in cases. (Source: KATV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | January 9, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST - Updated January 9 at 4:47 PM

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT/KATV) - A White County town was ranked second on a list this week, showing where COVID-19 cases have increased the fastest, according to content partner KATV.

The report, quoting the New York Times, noted cases in Searcy went up 57% in a week from 404 to 706 Thursday.

However, KATV reported that the list is updated every day and Searcy was not listed as of Friday.

Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne told KATV that he believes the cases are for all of White County.

“We have not seen the actual rise inside the city limits that the New York Times would have us believe,” Osborne said.

Osborne noted that the news about the COVID-19 cases has made people nervous throughout the town, but said residents are following rules.

“My message is: continue to wear your mask, continue with social distancing, and by all means, stay away from groups of more than 10,” Osborne told KATV. “Let’s do everything we can. Get vaccinated, and let’s defeat this virus.”

