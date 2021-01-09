Theater offers virtual field trips during pandemic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We all remember the fun of going on a school field trip as a kid. The pandemic has made field trips more difficult for schools but not impossible at the Forum Theatre.
The theater hasn’t been able to host in-person field trips since the pandemic.
To adapt to the times, the Foundation of Arts started the Virtual Educational Enrichment Series.
The first virtual field trip is for the show School House Rock Live.
The show is also for teachers too. The purchase of tickets comes with educational materials that go with the lessons in the show.
Executive Director Kristi Pulliam says it’s the perfect way for kids to experience theatre while learning a good lesson.
“Those things that the kids look forward to like field trips are no more, at least for now, so what we’re trying to do is provide that field trip experience a little bit of a special thing to do by enjoying a show, right there in the classroom,” said Pulliam.
Pulliam says that the show comes at a perfect time as we approach the inauguration.
“School House Rock, we thought would be a great thing to do right around this time to remind students and all of us actually how we were founded and some of those basic history lessons that sometimes it’s easy to forget when everything seems so crazy right now,” said Pulliam.
It is open to all schools in Arkansas.
To book, call 870-935-2726 or email morgan@foajonesboro.org.
Dates are from Jan. 21-29. The deadline to book your virtual performance field trip is Jan. 21 at noon.
Individual viewing codes are $6.00 per student. Class viewing codes are $100 per group.
