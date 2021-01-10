Arkansas women fall late to Texas A&M 74-73

The Hogs were as balanced as they had been all season against the undefeated Aggies, and were once led by redshirt senior guard Chelsea Dungee, who nearly willed Arkansas to a win. She scored 21 points in the game, making six of her 15 shots, five of which were from long range. Destiny Slocum also made her presence felt in the game, going for 13 points and a team-high six assists. Makayla Daniels scored 16 points to go along with four steals, while Jailyn Mason made the most of her start in place of Amber Ramirez, scoring 13 points on an efficient 5 for 11 clip.