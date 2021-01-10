Brookland looks to keep growing in 2021

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) -One Craighead County city continues to expand, and city leaders said they anticipate the city to continue to grow in 2021.
Brookland Mayor Kenneth Jones said two brand new subdivisions recently received approval from city leaders to begin building.
Combined with some subdivisions already in the last phase of construction already in town means more than 500 new homes will be built in the next few years.
With the new homes comes an increase in population. Jones said city leaders aren’t worried about infrastructure issues.
Jones said the city brought a water improvement project to the citizens for approval in 2016.
“We can handle up to about 8-10,000 people with our current sewer treatment system,” Jones said. “We’re just thankful that we’re able to maintain the systems in place to handle the growth that we have.”
With the current population just under 4,000, Jones said Brookland has room to grow even more.
“I think you’ll see a lot of changes in the city of Brookland with our 2020 census, our population count,” Jones said.
He hopes the money provided to the city through the census will allow them to make more improvements.
One other area Jones is looking at is recreation, with the city looking to add three new parks.
While two of those parks were in the works for a while, the newest one could involve adding a sports complex for everyone to enjoy.
“We will have the money to operate and do some things that we haven’t had in the past,” Jones said. “It’s an exciting time for Brookland, it really is.”
