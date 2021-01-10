Hope House Homeless Center needs your help

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s no secret that Jonesboro needs more homeless resources. Construction for the Hope House Homeless Center here in Jonesboro is underway, but they need your help to get it completed.
The name of the center was announced just days ago.
It is planned to be a daytime facility where people can get warmed up and take a shower.
There will be employment resources, bus passes, and after school programs.
Construction has been underway for about a month. The structure was donated and may look bare now, but they’re hoping to complete it within weeks.
“The quicker we get donations and people to come into volunteer and the quicker we can get the building up and running and as you said it is getting colder and it is just a pivotal time for people to be able to come in off the streets,” said Aisha Stafford, director of the project.
Amanda Emerson is helping out with the project, and she says it can be completed within weeks or years. It all depends on donations and volunteers.
“Taking a shower is a huge deal not only for your physical health but your mental well being. You can then use that to go get a job or get the resources, get back on your feet, and the things you need to do,” said Emerson. “So, I’m excited about it. I think it’s just something that we don’t have in the area.”
The center is located at 111 N Fisher Street behind the Church of God in Christ International.
To find out more about the project or to donate, click here.
