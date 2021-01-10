Hospitalizations, active COVID-19 cases see drop as state starts new week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas saw decreases in hospitalizations and total active cases Sunday as state officials said nearly 70% of all COVID-19 cases in the state were among people ages 18-64.
According to a tweet from Gov. Asa Hutchinson, the state had 255,076 total COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, up 3,330 from Saturday. However, over 2,000 of the new cases reported Sunday were late reporting cases from months ago.
Hutchinson said the increase shows there is still work to be done.
“Regardless, they reflect how this virus impacts all of us. Do your part to help your neighbors,” Hutchinson said.
The state had 1,340 people hospitalized due to the virus, down 6 from Saturday, while the number of people on ventilators went up 14 to 237 Sunday.
The state also had 33 additional deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,043.
State officials did not release a list of Top 5 counties with new cases Sunday, but said 31.2% of the cases in Arkansas were from people ages 25-44, 26.3% were from people 45-64, and 13.2% of the cases were people 18-24 years of age.
