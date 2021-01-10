School superintendent: Random kindness can help in troubled times, kids will have snow days

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) -In the past year, the northeast Arkansas area and the nation have had their resolve tested with a global pandemic, a contentious presidential campaign, and now a riot at the U.S. Capitol.
With tempers and nerves already frayed, an area school superintendent said Sunday on social media that a few little acts of random kindness can go a long way to helping people, especially during these times.
“If we can all take a break from rich folks arguing in Washington about who moved their cheese, we can change the world with a few little acts of random kindness. Start with these: tip your server, pay for someone’s meal behind you in line, join a group that mentors children, pick up liter (sp), read to children, help support the elderly, hold the door for the person behind you, mow your neighbor’s yard, let someone in your lane while driving, let a car pull out from a parking lot, etc.” Harrisburg School Superintendent Chris Ferrell said.
The superintendent said helping people with a small act of kindness leaves an impact just like a rock in a pond.
“If you’ve ever thrown a rock in a pond, you know the first few ripples are small and get wider as they go. Random acts of kindness ripple outward. Don’t let politicians who couldn’t find our cities or states in the south steal your joy. Every day is a gift from GOD. The Lord did not intend on us to hate, be evil, or live in fear. We were commanded to love all and dislike sin, we were commanded to forgive and mostly to be productive in our families and communities. In my opinion, local is where it is at. Thank GOD we have forgiveness. After the last few weeks, we all need it,” Ferrell said.
Ferrell also said Sunday that the pandemic won’t stop the district from enjoying one of the rites of passage in being a child, a snow day away from school.
“COVID-19 has changed so much, taken away so much, and forced many of our time held traditions to be changed. We will not let it steal a traditional snow day,” Ferrell said. “Our students, teachers, and stakeholders deserve and have earned all that comes with a real SNOW DAY!”
