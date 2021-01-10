School superintendent: Random kindness can help in troubled times, kids will have snow days

“If you’ve ever thrown a rock in a pond, you know the first few ripples are small and get wider as they go. Random acts of kindness ripple outward. Don’t let politicians who couldn’t find our cities or states in the south steal your joy. Every day is a gift from GOD. The Lord did not intend on us to hate, be evil, or live in fear. We were commanded to love all and dislike sin, we were commanded to forgive and mostly to be productive in our families and communities. In my opinion, local is where it is at. Thank GOD we have forgiveness. After the last few weeks, we all need it,” Ferrell said.