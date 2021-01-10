Vote for the Hot Shots of the Week (1/4/2021 - 1/9/2021)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Week 1 of Fast Break Friday Night is in the ledger. It’s time for you to pick the boys and girls Hot Shot of the Week.
Boys Hot Shot of the Week Nominees
Jonesboro (Devarius Montgomery offensive board, Keyln McBride trey)
Our first nominee is from our Game of the Night. Devarius Montgomery brings down one of his 10 rebounds, he’ll kick it to an open Keyln McBride for 3. Jonesboro beat GCT 50-35 on Friday. The Golden Hurricane start 2-0 in 5A East play.
Rector (Kameron Jones coast to coast and1)
Nominee number 2 is Rector. Kameron Jones brings down the board, but he’s not done. Kameron will go coast to coast for the hoop and harm. Jones had 29 pts Friday, the Cougars beat Ridgefield Christian 65-63 in overtime.
Girls Hot Shot of the Week Nominees
Batesville (Isabella Higginbottom drops 33 pts)
Our first girls nominee is Batesville. Isabella Higginbottom was on fire Friday night. She dropped 33 points as the Lady Pioneers beat Paragould 53-42. Batesville is 12-0 this season.
Tuckerman (Ansley Dawson fakes, Raigan Head scores)
Our second girls nominee is Tuckerman. Raigan Head and Ansley Dawson had shot fakes, Dawson kicks to Head to for 2. The Lady Bulldogs handed Hoxie their first loss with a 71-55 victory on Thursday. Tuckerman is 15-1 this season.
VOTE FOR THE BOYS HOT SHOT OF THE WEEK
VOTE FOR THE GIRLS HOT SHOT OF THE WEEK
The poll opens Sunday at 4:00pm and closes Tuesday at 4:00pm. Chris will announce the winner in the Tuesday sportscasts.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.