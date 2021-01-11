A Better Region 8: Be the hero and give the gift of life

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The winter months are one of the most trying times for blood banks across America.
Blood donations are down, and the need is up.
The pandemic certainly is not helping.
That’s why, for years, in January, we have partnered with the American Red Cross to do a blood drive.
Over the years, the name has changed from “Mash Bash” to the “Drive For Life.”
Those names are great, but we decided it needed a name that represents what it means.
That’s why we renamed it the “Be the Hero Blood Drive.”
Anyone who donates blood is a hero.
One pint of blood can help several people.
If you’ve been in a life-threatening situation, you may have required a blood transfusion.
Or it might have been a family member.
It was probably the generosity of a stranger that helped save your life or the life of a loved one.
They were a hero.
You can help pay it forward this week.
The Be the Hero Blood Drive is Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at the St. Bernards Senior Life Center in downtown Jonesboro.
No appointment is necessary, but they are following COVID protocols.
You can set up a time to donate if you choose.
Again, it’s the Be the Hero Blood Drive - this week with the American Red Cross and KAIT.
Give the gift of life. It’ll make this a Better Region 8.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.