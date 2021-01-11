CRDC accepting LIHEAP applications

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Crowley’s Ridge Development Council announced Monday its Low-Income Housing Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is now accepting applications for regular assistance.
Because the CRDC’s offices remain closed due to COVID-19, applications must be made by one of the following methods:
- Email: liheap.info@crdcnea.com
- Mail: CRDC P.O. Box 16720 Jonesboro, AR 72403
- Fax: 870-972-0078
- Drop box: 2401 Fox Meadow Lane in Jonesboro
Applications can be requested via email and Facebook message. To have one mailed, call the local county office. They can also be downloaded and printed by clicking here.
