CRDC accepting LIHEAP applications

CRDC accepting LIHEAP applications
The Crowley’s Ridge Development Council announced Monday its Low Income Housing Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is now accepting applications for regular assistance. (Source: LiHEAP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | January 11, 2021 at 8:29 AM CST - Updated January 11 at 8:29 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Crowley’s Ridge Development Council announced Monday its Low-Income Housing Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is now accepting applications for regular assistance.

Because the CRDC’s offices remain closed due to COVID-19, applications must be made by one of the following methods:

  • Email: liheap.info@crdcnea.com
  • Mail: CRDC P.O. Box 16720 Jonesboro, AR 72403
  • Fax: 870-972-0078
  • Drop box: 2401 Fox Meadow Lane in Jonesboro

Applications can be requested via email and Facebook message. To have one mailed, call the local county office. They can also be downloaded and printed by clicking here.

REGULAR LIHEAP OPENS TODAY-1.11.2021 The Regular program ONLY will open today, 1/11/2021. Offices are still closed to...

Posted by Crowley's Ridge Development Council, Inc. - CRDC on Monday, January 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.