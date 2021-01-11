Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated January 13 at 6:34 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 13, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 262,020 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 212,464 confirmed cases
    • 49,556 probable cases
  • 232,709 recoveries
  • 25,095 active cases
    • 17,555 confirmed active cases
    • 7,540 probable active cases
  • 4,186 total deaths
    • 3,470 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 716 deaths among probable cases
  • 1,362 currently hospitalized
    • 432 in ICU
    • 255 on ventilators
  • 2,518,547 people total have been tested
    • 9.6% positive PCR tests
    • 19.6% positive antigen tests
  • 2,247,598 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Wednesday, Jan. 13:

  1. Pulaski: 378
  2. Benton: 284
  3. Washington: 269
  4. Sebastian: 152
  5. Faulkner: 108

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 2,399 214 2,102 83 14,911
Clay 1,447 112 1,298 36 13,544
Cleburne 1,537 219 1,273 45 16,501
Craighead 11,252 850 10,254 147 85,937
Crittenden 4,886 340 4,465 79 30,326
Cross 1,635 170 1,427 38 12,582
Greene 4,960 367 4,534 59 35,234
Independence 3,174 279 2,791 104 27,768
Jackson 2,963 85 2,851 27 20,106
Lawrence 1,762 117 1,605 40 11,096
Mississippi 4,797 252 4,443 101 29,193
Poinsett 2,661 202 2,391 68 19,799
Randolph 1,664 140 1,480 44 13,755
St. Francis 3,047 238 2,784 25 23,909
Sharp 1,345 138 1,170 37 12,074
Stone 847 67 753 27 8,145
White 5,712 583 5,053 75 38,244
Woodruff 459 69 386 4 5,750

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

Jan. 12 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 11 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 10 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 9 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 8 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 7 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 6 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 5 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 4 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 3 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 2 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 1 Updates and Stories:

Dec. 31 Updates and Stories:

Dec. 30 Updates and Stories:

Dec. 29 Updates and Stories:

Dec. 28 Updates and Stories:

Dec. 27 Updates and Stories:

Dec. 26 Updates and Stories:

Earlier Stories:

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Wednesday, March 11, the first “presumptive case” of coronavirus in the state.

Jonesboro and Craighead County leaders met Thursday, March 5, to discuss their coronavirus plans.

On Tuesday, March 10, leaders in West Memphis and Crittenden County met to discuss coronavirus prevention efforts. Crittenden County Emergency Management Coordinator Bud Spears said the county has a pandemic plan but there is no reason to implement it at this time.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson told state agencies to develop contingency plans for a possible outbreak.

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.