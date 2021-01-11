Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.
As of 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 13, according to the ADH website, there were:
- 262,020 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 212,464 confirmed cases
- 49,556 probable cases
- 232,709 recoveries
- 25,095 active cases
- 17,555 confirmed active cases
- 7,540 probable active cases
- 4,186 total deaths
- 3,470 deaths among confirmed cases
- 716 deaths among probable cases
- 1,362 currently hospitalized
- 432 in ICU
- 255 on ventilators
- 2,518,547 people total have been tested
- 9.6% positive PCR tests
- 19.6% positive antigen tests
- 2,247,598 people have tested negative
The counties with the highest new cases added as of Wednesday, Jan. 13:
- Pulaski: 378
- Benton: 284
- Washington: 269
- Sebastian: 152
- Faulkner: 108
“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2 news release.
Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:
Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.
The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.
For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »
For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.
Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.
After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.
- Gov: Teachers moved up to get Covid-19 vaccine sooner
- Mississippi Co. pharmacies administer COVID-19 vaccine
- Craighead Co. woman pushes for convalescent plasma donations
- The Arkansas Pet Savers (TAPS) saw a record number of rescues in 2020
- Airport manager discusses progress since 2020 tornado
- 146 additional virus-related deaths reported in Tennessee
- Hospitalizations, active COVID-19 cases see drop as state starts new week
- Region 8 COVID-19 death toll
- Theater offers virtual field trips during pandemic
- School superintendent: Random kindness can help in troubled times, kids will have snow days
- TDH: Active cases top 80.8K in Tennessee with 7,419 new cases reported
- Walnut Ridge pharmacy already seeing demand for COVID vaccine recently shipped
- Jonesboro hospitals exceed 800+ antibody infusions in the fight against COVID-19
- NEA Clinic educates Osceola first responders on COVID-19 vaccine
- NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
- Hospitalizations, total cases, active cases go up in Arkansas
- Community COVID-19 cases near school districts see slight increase
- Gov. Hutchinson briefs the state on vaccine distribution
- Region 8 COVID-19 death toll
- Vaccine update in Jonesboro, staff discuss their personal COVID-19 experience
- Superintendent: First two days back at school ‘better than expected’
- COVID-19 pushes new Pocahontas school opening back to August 2021
- EMS workers preparing for COVID-19 spike
- John J. Pershing VA Medical Center begins COVID-19 vaccinations for veterans
- Nearly 100K COVID-19 vaccinations administered in Mo.
- If I’ve already had the coronavirus, can I get it again?
- Total active cases, hospitalizations increase as state releases new COVID-19 numbers
- Founder of Sue’s Kitchen, Sue Williams, dies from COVID-19
- Reclamation House still going strong during pandemic
- Church celebrates new year by giving back to the community
- Louis Preston loses battle with COVID-19
- TDH: Coronavirus death toll surpasses 7,000 in Tennessee
- Arkansas reports 225,138 total COVID-19 cases as year ends
- Community COVID-19 cases drop, 171 school districts now in “red zone”
- Batesville Fire Dept. receives first round of COVID-19 vaccine
- Jonesboro city officials announce COVID-19 guidelines as new year set to begin
- NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
- Arkansas sets new record for deaths and hospitalizations
- Students enjoy winter break with activities at school
- Marion, Arkansas police chief dies after 25-day battle with COVID-19
- Arkansas lawmakers glad to see help but are afraid it’s not enough
- Missouri begins vaccinations at long-term care facilities
- New record for COVID-19 hospitalizations in Arkansas
- ‘It’s been a struggle:’ Batesville bowling alley threatened by financial impacts from COVID-19
- Radio station adjusts annual Kwanzaa celebration for pandemic
- Blood drive held in honor of Mayor Harold Perrin
- Shelby County hospitals brace for post-Christmas surge
- TDH: Current COVID-19 hospitalizations nearing 3,000 in Tennessee
- Nearly 200 active COVID-19 cases among inmates at Forrest City prison
Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Wednesday, March 11, the first “presumptive case” of coronavirus in the state.
Jonesboro and Craighead County leaders met Thursday, March 5, to discuss their coronavirus plans.
On Tuesday, March 10, leaders in West Memphis and Crittenden County met to discuss coronavirus prevention efforts. Crittenden County Emergency Management Coordinator Bud Spears said the county has a pandemic plan but there is no reason to implement it at this time.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson told state agencies to develop contingency plans for a possible outbreak.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.