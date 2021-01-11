Gov. Parson Bicentennial Inauguration Ceremony set for Monday

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson will be sworn in as the 57th Governor of the State of Missouri on Monday, January 11 at the 2021 Bicentennial Inauguration.
The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. on the South Lawn of the Capitol building in Jefferson City.
This will be a historic “Bicentennial Inauguration,” marking the 200th anniversary of Missouri statehood.
In preparation for the inauguration, a prayer service was held in Gov. Parson’s hometown of Boliver over the weekend.
The service included speakers from local churches and music from the Southwest Baptist University Band.
