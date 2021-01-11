Jan. 11: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Monday, Jan. 11, plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
We’ll have to wait another day before considerable sunshine returns to Region 8.
A snow system is churning over the Deep South and we might even muster a few flurries right here in our southern counties.
Highs today will have a tough time breaking out of the 30s but it won’t feel quite as cold tomorrow.
A warming trend carries us from the 40s into the 50s by the middle of the week.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
One Region 8 town shows no signs of slowing down as it looks to continue growing this year.
A Sunday night house fire is under investigation this morning.
Construction is underway this morning on a new homeless shelter in Jonesboro, but they need help making the dream a reality.
Days after pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, leaving five people dead, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are calling for the president’s impeachment.
Destiny Quinn will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.