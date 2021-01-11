Nestle-Purina donates $25,000 towards new animal shelter in Puxico

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Puxico Project 4 Paws is an organization looking for a new building to help upscale the current one they have today as they help with the animals.
“Right now our facility is an outside facility,” Puxico Project 4 Paws CEO Jennifer Sokolowski said. “It’s not climate controlled and we have drain issues. So we need it to help improve the health for the animals that we are taking in.”
Sokolowski said the organization just kicked off this campaign in which the organization is solely used to run on donations and are needing more money to help start the process of getting a new facility.
Nestle Purina Factory Manager Jeff Goodmanson said he believes this community is in need of a little help for the pets and the volunteers who take care of them.
“You know Purina believes that people and pets are better together,” Goodmanson said. “I personally believe it as well and I think these are the things that give pets the opportunity to give another chance. Especially in places where they are underserved. If we can connect them with people, we can do a good thing for the community.”
Mayor Rick Mclean said it’s a great need for the City of Puxico.
“We just had a little pen and we started a few years ago,” Mclean said. “We just tried to get by with that. It’s just not big enough and doesn’t take care of what we need actually.”
Nestle Purina also gave them a months’ worth of dog food to help them out immediately as well.
Sokolowski said they take care of several dozen pets per year from the city of Puxico and hope to be able to expand that with a new facility once they get the rest of the funds.
Their goal for the overall project is $50,000. If you would like to help donate, you can donate at First Midwest Bank of Puxico where 100% of the money will be used for the project. You can also follow them on their Facebook page here.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.