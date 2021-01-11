Police searching for liquor store robbers

By Region 8 Newsdesk | January 11, 2021 at 8:56 AM CST - Updated January 11 at 8:56 AM

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - Police need the public’s help identifying two people suspected of robbing a liquor store at gunpoint.

Around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, two masked men held up The Bottle Shop, 1006 S. Westwood Blvd. in Poplar Bluff, according to a Monday news release.

One of the alleged robbers pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money from the register.

After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, the two suspects then drove away in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information on either the suspects or their vehicle should call the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776.

Investigators say the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

