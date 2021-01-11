TDH: Active cases top 80.8K in Tennessee with 7,419 new cases reported

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health reported 7,419 new COVID-19 cases Friday and 81 additional deaths.
The state has now had 653,869 people contract the virus and 7,785 people die. Over 565,000 virus cases in the state are now considered inactive while 80,887 active cases remain.
The Shelby County Health Department reported 639 new coronavirus cases and 8 new deaths countywide Sunday.
Those numbers bring the county to 1,024 total coronavirus deaths in Shelby County. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 73,817 coronavirus cases have been reported.
There are currently 7,565 active coronavirus cases and 2,787 contacts have been identified within the last 14 days.
Case count in nearby counties:
Tipton County: 5,862
Desoto County: 16,277
Crittenden County: 4,331
The weekly test positivity rate is 17.2% - which is the highest recorded since the beginning of the pandemic. SCHD said the testing positivity rate is the percentage of all tests conducted that are found to be positive.
As of Thursday, Jan. 7, hospital capacity was still limited with 94% of acute care beds and 95% of ICU beds currently utilized.
Below is a list of ongoing clusters at long-term care facilities. A COVID-19 cluster is considered completed once a facility has gone 28 days without a new case.
