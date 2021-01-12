Report: Arkansas man photographed in Nancy Pelosi’s office ordered held

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT/KNWA) - A federal judge in the nation’s capital has reversed a bond decision for an Arkansas man arrested in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots.
According to content partner KNWA, the decision will keep Richard Barnett in custody and will send him to Washington, D.C. for trial.
Earlier on Friday, a federal magistrate judge in Arkansas ordered Barnett to be released as he awaits his trial on federal charges.
According to ABC News, Richard Barnett appeared before the judge during a court appearance.
As part of the release, Barnett was given a $5,000 unsecured bond, ordered under house arrest and must undergo GPS monitoring.
Federal prosecutors had asked the judge to keep Barnett in custody as he awaited trial in the case, saying he had bought a taser, pepper spray and two-way radios days before the Jan. 6 riot happened, ABC News said.
Barnett also admitted that he met with several people in the nation’s capital and had paid for everything in cash.
However, family and friends of Barnett said during the hearing that he was a good man and a good father, ABC News reported.
Barnett made his first court appearance Tuesday after being pictured in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol.
According to content partner KNWA, Richard Barnett, 60, of Gravette, appeared in court via video conference.
Prosecutors charged Barnett with:
- Knowingly entering a restricted building or grounds with a weapon (stun gun), which can lead to up to ten years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.
- Violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, which carries up to six months imprisonment and a $5,000 fine,
- Theft of public property, up to one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.
Barnett faces 11 years, six months in federal prison, and a $355,000 fine if convicted of all charges.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.