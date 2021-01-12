Business destroyed in early-morning fire deemed arson

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Officials say a fire that destroyed a Jonesboro business early Tuesday morning was the work of an arsonist.
Shortly before 4 a.m. Jan. 12, multiple engines and battalion crews responded to the 800-block of Willett Road regarding a structure fire.
When they arrived, they found First Arkansas Bail Bonds engulfed in flames.
Little of the business remained after the fire was fully knocked out.
On Friday, Jan. 15, Fire Marshal Jason Wills told Region 8 News it has been deemed arson, and they are investigating.
He said the business was a “complete loss” with only fragments of a wall remaining.
Region 8 News will continue to track this story and provide updates as they become available.
